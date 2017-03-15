Trump adviser: Secret warrant may have caught hacker contact

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone says he believes his contacts with a Russian-linked hacker who took credit for breaching the Democratic National Committee may have been obtained through a FISA warrant, which allows the government to collect the communications of individuals suspected of being agents of a foreign power.
Stone is among a handful of President Donald Trump's associates under scrutiny for possible links to Russia during the presidential race. Stone says he's retained two attorneys to explore whether he can compel the government to "either charge me or admit they have no case whatsoever."
The Republican operative has acknowledged having a Twitter exchange with Guccifer 2.0, a hacker that U.S. officials believe has Russia ties. Stone said he was unaware the hacker is suspected of being a Russian asset.
Comments