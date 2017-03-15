Tillerson shuns all but conservative website on Asia tour

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero' Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair