Rain, sleet and snow sweep across New Jersey

Rain, sleet and snow are sweeping across New Jersey as a late-winter storm slows the morning commute.
State government offices are closed and non-essential employees were told to stay home Tuesday after Republican Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency. Many schools are closed.
Plows are on the highways and the speed limit is restricted to 45 mph on the Garden State Parkway between Cape May and Brick Township.
NJ Transit has suspended bus service and all trains, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line, are operating on a weekend schedule.
A blizzard warning is in effect, basically north of Interstate 195. Forecasters say 18 to 24 inches of snow are possible. A winter storm warning covers other portions of the state, save for coastal south Jersey.
Comments