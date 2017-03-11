St. Louis police shoot, injure armed robbery suspect

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners