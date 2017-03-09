Trump on charm offensive with former rivals

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:54 Leopard shark swims among surfers in Pismo Beach

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair