March 7, 2017 5:01 PM

University City councilman convicted of misdemeanor assault

The Associated Press
CLAYTON, Mo.

A suburban St. Louis city councilman has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault for shoving a man at a public hearing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nc4qDN ) reports that a judge on Tuesday found 65-year-old Michael Glickert guilty. Glickert is on the city council in University City.

He was accused of pushing resident Bart Stewart at a meeting on March 22, 2016. The hearing concerned what do with police headquarters after it was determined to be a health hazard. The council approved construction of a police station a week later.

The confrontation occurred after Stewart placed on a table literature outlining an effort to recall Mayor Shelley Welsch and Councilman Stephen Kraft.

Glickert claimed self-defense. He could face up to 15 days in jail at sentencing next month.

