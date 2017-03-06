Judiciary Committee to meet on impeachment

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner Pause

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:54 Leopard shark swims among surfers in Pismo Beach

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek