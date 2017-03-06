The Latest: Northeastern Colorado wildfire nearly contained

The Latest on strong winds that are driving a large wildfire in northeastern Colorado (all times local):
8:35 p.m.
A grass fire in northeastern Colorado that burned more than 30,000 acres and destroyed at least four buildings, including three homes, is 90 percent contained.
The Logan County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters will be monitoring hot spots throughout the night into Tuesday morning. More than 70 firefighters from 13 departments battled the blaze, which was reported east of Sterling on Monday morning. The fire, which was driven by wind gusts of nearly 50 mph, jumped Interstate 76 and spread into Phillips County.
Three schools were evacuated Monday, and people at 900 phone numbers were warned to be ready to leave the area if the fire spread toward them. No injuries were reported.
___
7 p.m.
A grass fire in northeastern Colorado has burned more than 30,000 acres and destroyed at least four buildings, including three homes.
The Logan County Office of Emergency Management says more than 70 firefighters from 13 departments are battling the blaze, which was reported east of Sterling on Monday morning. The fire, which is being driven by wind gusts of nearly 50 mph, jumped Interstate 76 and spread into Phillips County.
Part of I-76 was closed because of poor visibility from smoke and dust. It has since reopened.
Three schools were evacuated, and people at 900 phone numbers have been warned to be ready to leave the area if the fire spreads toward them.
No injuries have been reported.
___
4:45 p.m.
A wildfire driven by powerful winds in northeastern Colorado has charred thousands of acres, destroyed at least one building and shut down a stretch of Interstate 76.
KMGH-TV in Denver reports Logan County spokesman Kyle Mouton estimated Monday afternoon that the fire had burned about 25,000 acres. Three schools were evacuated, and people at 900 phone numbers have been warned to be ready to leave the area if the fire spreads toward them.
Meanwhile, a 16-mile stretch of I-76 between Iliff and Crook has been shut down because of poor visibility from smoke and dust. The Colorado State Patrol says brownouts were also causing visibility problems elsewhere on the plains.
___
3:15 p.m.
A wildfire in northeastern Colorado driven by strong winds has destroyed one building and has shut down a stretch of Interstate 76.
It's not clear how big the fire in rural eastern Logan County is. The county emergency management spokeswoman, Marilee Johnson, says people at 900 phone numbers have been warned to be ready to evacuate if it spreads toward them.
Two schools in the area sent students home early as a precaution.
A 16-mile stretch of I-76 between Iliff and Crook has been shut down because of poor visibility from smoke and dust.
The Colorado State Patrol says brownouts were also causing visibility problems elsewhere on the plains.
___
2:20 p.m.
Strong winds from a cold front are kicking up dust across the Eastern Plains and delaying some flights at Denver International Airport.
Frontier Airlines canceled a handful of flights Monday because of the winds, which have been gusting up to 60 mph, in the eastern half of the state.
They've fueled grass fires in Colorado Springs, Aurora and La Junta. Low visibility from dust and smoke from a fire 20 miles east of Sterling shut down Interstate 76.
The system is also bringing snow to parts of the mountains. Vail Pass was temporarily shut down because of accidents in the morning.
