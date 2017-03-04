National Politics

March 4, 2017 7:51 AM

Bill would help trafficking victims clear criminal records

By ALEXIS MYERS Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

The Washington Senate has passed a measure that would allow victims of sex trafficking to vacate prostitution convictions regardless if other offenses exist on their criminal record.

The measure passed the Senate chamber unanimously last week and now heads to the House for consideration.

Jessica Wolfe says the bill offers her hope. Wolfe was forced into sex trafficking shortly after her 19th birthday. Years later, after running away from her pimp, she continues to struggle to find housing and a job after background checks find her prostitution convictions.

Wolfe wants to clear her convictions so she can apply to colleges and get a job.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 27 other states have similar laws. Wolfe says she wanted to share her story to help others understand the importance of passing this legislation.

