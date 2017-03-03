Idaho lawmaker introduces new liquor license reform plan

1:31 Take a drive from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo — in 90 seconds Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:38 Tom Villa rehearses for 30th annual Phyllis' Musical Revue at Madonna Inn

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

1:31 SLO Friends of the Library hosting huge book sale

3:21 3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives