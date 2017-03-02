National Politics

March 2, 2017 6:18 PM

Phoenix police fatally shoot armed man at apartment building

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Police in Phoenix say officers have fatally shot an armed man during a confrontation at an apartment building.

Officers were called to the Sky Harbor Inn apartments around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to assist adult probation officers in contacting a man who had violated his probation.

Police saw the man on a second-floor landing and surrounded him in a way where he wouldn't be able to escape.

The man was found to have a gun and police say he refused to listen to officers' commands.

That led to shots being fired.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no officers were injured and the shooting is being investigated.

