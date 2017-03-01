Former labor union treasurer pleads guilty to wire fraud

A former treasurer of a federal employee labor union is facing prison time after pleading guilty to wire fraud.
A federal judge in Wilmington on Tuesday scheduled a June 28 sentencing date for Lon Sullivan after Sullivan pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Sullivan faces a maximum 20-year sentence but prosecutors are recommending leniency based on his acceptance of responsibility.
Court records indicate that Sullivan, who formerly worked for the Occupational Safety Health Administration, served as treasurer of Philadelphia-based Local 644 of the American Federation of Government Employees from 2009 to 2013.
Prosecutors say Sullivan used his position as treasurer to make checks from Local 644's bank account payable to himself and to others for his personal benefit.
