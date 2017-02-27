Arkansas House votes to place tort-reform proposal on ballot

The Arkansas House has voted to place on the ballot a proposed state constitutional amendment that would ask voters to limit some attorney's fees and punitive damages in lawsuits.
The House voted 66-30 Monday for the joint resolution and sent it back to the state Senate to consider a House amendment. A previous version of the proposal passed the Senate earlier.
Supporters say the proposal would reduce legal judgments against health care providers, which they say would lead to a decrease in medical malpractice insurance rates.
If eventually approved by voters, the proposal would cap punitive and non-economic damages, as well as limit attorneys' contingency fees in civil cases. It would also allow the Legislature to amend, adopt or repeal court rules with a three-fifths vote.
