Trump toasts nation's governors ahead of health care talks

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

1:46 Town hall with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal draws hundreds in Arroyo Grande

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners