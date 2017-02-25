Fargo police plan cultural training after sweat lodge arrest

Fargo police are planning to give officers cultural sensitivity training following the arrest of a man at a Native American sweat lodge in the southwest part of town.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney tells KFGO radio (http://bit.ly/2kWKQit) the incident was the result of a misunderstanding between the man who was arrested and the officer who didn't know about the sweat lodge. Mahoney says the man arrested has been released from jail and will not be charged.
A sweat lodge is a covered dome, sometimes a tent-type structure, used in Native American cultural ceremonies. Willow branches are used and water is poured over heated rocks to produce steam.
The sweat lodge in Fargo was approved by the city's Native American Commission and has been at the same location for several years.
