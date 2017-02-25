Suspect dead, 2 Florida officers wounded in shootout

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats Pause

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:44 A look at the Johnson garden in Morro Bay

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms