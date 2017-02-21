Detroit mayor delivers annual State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan listed job training, affordable housing and rebuilding neighborhoods among his priorities during his fourth State of the City address.
Duggan on Tuesday detailed the transformation of services and finances in a city that exited bankruptcy in 2014. He said although the city's basic services have been improved, a lot more must be done if a Detroit is built that includes everyone.
To boost job opportunities, he announced a new initiative, "Detroit at Work," to help connect the city's job seekers with employers.
The mayor also touted the Neighborhood Strategic Fund, which he says helps address critics' concern over lack of development in communities versus a thriving downtown.
Another key effort, Duggan said, is preserving affordable housing. He said future projects will ensure such housing exists in all parts of Detroit.
