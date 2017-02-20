The Latest: UNC board bill approved, going to Cooper's desk

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus