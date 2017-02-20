2 council members resign over inappropriate text messages

Two members of a New Jersey town's governing body have resigned after inappropriate comments they made during group text conversation with other officials last year became public.
NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2lnggeV) reports that Republican party officials announced the resignations of Roseland Councilmen Tom Tsilionis and David Jacobs on Sunday.
The GOP lawmakers had exchanged messages containing racial and ethnic comments during a May 2016 text conversation with other council members and the mayor of the Essex County town. The other officials didn't take part in the exchange, which became public after another councilman released the messages to a local newspaper last week.
Both men had apologized for the exchange. Tsilionis said the messages were a "silly, stupid, senseless joke" that he regretted making.
Tsilionis and Jacobs could not be reached comment Monday.
Comments