"Stand your ground" hearing set in Florida theater shooting

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek Pause

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’