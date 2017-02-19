Reviews of Portland police underway after fatal shooting

Internal and external reviews of the Portland Police Department are underway after an officer fatally shot a man holding a pellet gun.
The department hasn't identified the officer who shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker on Saturday. He's been placed on administrative leave.
State law requires the Maine Attorney General's office investigate officer-involved shootings. The police department is conducting an internal investigation and creating an "incident review team" to determine if any policy, training, procedural or equipment changes are needed. The team will include Portland police officers and command staff, a Maine State Police officer, a police chief from an outside agency, the police department's legal adviser and a community member.
The department says the reviews are to ensure a high level of service and "maintain the trust of our citizens."
