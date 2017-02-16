John Glenn's widow turns 97, says she misses him 'terribly'

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes Pause

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

1:04 Moonbows at Yosemite National Park draw crowds

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over