Trump, in unprecedented fashion for a president, rips press

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill Pause

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:04 Moonbows at Yosemite National Park draw crowds

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism