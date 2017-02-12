National Politics

February 12, 2017 8:57 AM

State's congressional delegation holding forum

The Associated Press
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's congressional delegation has scheduled a town hall forum to give state residents a legislative update and answer their questions.

The forum with Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at East Providence High School.

Reed and Whitehouse have spoken out against a number of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees that Republicans have pushed through the Senate.

Members of the delegation have also opposed Trump's executive order on immigration that instituted a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

They say they want to discuss a range of issues with constituents.

The event will be held in the high school's auditorium.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Local rock climbers take on Cabrillo Peak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos