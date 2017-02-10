Alabama governor names new state attorney general

3:57 Aerial view of CHP helicopter, crews rescuing stranded Montaña de Oro hiker Pause

1:30 Cuesta College teacher, students assemble mountain lion skeleton

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded

0:11 Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

1:35 Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary supporters lobby supervisors

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing