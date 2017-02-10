Gov, US Rep ask Trump to declare emergency in Louisiana

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:32 Refugee ban protesters take over terminal at SFO after Trump order

0:50 Improving conditions mean critical measures might be avoided at Oroville Dam

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville

1:48 Oroville Dam spillway endangers baby salmon

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

3:57 Aerial view of CHP helicopter, crews rescuing stranded Montaña de Oro hiker

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'