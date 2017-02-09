National Politics

February 9, 2017 4:21 PM

Arizona House OKs tanning bed ban for minors

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Arizona House has voted to make it illegal for a business that hires out indoor tanning beds to allow anyone under the age of 18 to use the facility.

Rep. Heather Carter's bill was approved on a 39-19 vote on Thursday. A similar effort by Carter last year failed to even get a hearing.

The Cave Creek Republican points to medical research that shows that using tanning beds can lead to skin cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tanning at a young age greatly increases skin cancer risk. A 2015 survey youth survey showed that 7 percent of all high school students and 16 percent of girls in the 12th grade acknowledged using tanning beds.

House Bill 2194 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

