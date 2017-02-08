The Latest: 1 chance remaining for Mississippi lottery vote

The Latest on lottery bills in the Mississippi House (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
The Mississippi House is down to a single bill that might be used to create a state lottery.
And, it's unclear whether that bill will come up for a vote before a Thursday deadline.
Going into Wednesday, three bills had potential as lottery legislation.
However, House Speaker Philip Gunn ruled that a lottery amendment could not be added to a bill increasing prize money for charity bingo.
Gunn said a lottery amendment was relevant to a bill to regulate and set a tax on wagering on daily fantasy sports. The Clinton Republican said the amendment passed on a voice vote. But, the outcome was quickly reversed when lottery supporters demanded a roll call to show the position of individual House members. The amendment failed. Then, the fantasy sports bill failed.
____
4:08 a.m.
The Mississippi House could have multiple ways to vote on creating a lottery.
But Speaker Philip Gunn opposes the game of chance, and the proposals could die without ever coming up for debate.
Democratic Rep. Steve Holland of Plantersville has tried to amend two bills to add a lottery. House Bill 967 would regulate and set a tax on wagering on daily fantasy sports. House Bill 918 would increase the maximum compensation allowed in charity bingo sessions.
Gunn must determine whether the lottery amendments are relevant to the bills, as required under House rules.
House Bill 804 originally dealt with determining whether criminal defendants are mentally competent to stand trial. The House Judiciary A Committee rewrote it to create a lottery.
All three bills face a Thursday deadline.
