Walker declares disaster for 2 Bering Sea communities

0:37 Rain causes dangerous driving conditions in North County Pause

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:44 A look at the Johnson garden in Morro Bay

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:35 Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary supporters lobby supervisors

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch