'Back the Badge' bill could come back up in Miss. House

The Mississippi House started debating but did not vote on a bill to triple the penalties for committing violence against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency responders.
House Bill 645 is called the "Back the Badge Act of 2017."
Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson, a Republican from Braxton, says the bill was written because "it seems many of them have a target on their back."
But, several black lawmakers said Tuesday that the bill ignores the problem of law enforcement officers hurting or killing unarmed African-Americans.
Democratic Rep. Chris Bell of Jackson tried to require 10 percent pay raises for law enforcement officers and firefighters.
The bill could be brought back up for a vote before a Thursday deadline.
The Senate has passed a similar measure, Senate Bill 2469 .
