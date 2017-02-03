Hawaii sues federal government to stop Trump's travel ban

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly Pause

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech