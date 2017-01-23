Trump hotel adds to ethics concern with inaugural festivity

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero Pause

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:51 Watch waves crash at otherwise-peaceful Morro Rock

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners