Panel delays vote on DeVos nomination as education secretary

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO Pause

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis