Obama shortens Manning's term, grants clemency to hundreds

0:28 Flora and Fauna of the Salinas River Walk Pause

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial