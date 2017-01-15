Trump team considers relocating White House media corps

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:11 Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO