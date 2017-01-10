Voters to pick state senators, delegate in special election

Virginia voters are picking two state senators in a special election that could effectively hand control of that chamber from Republicans to Democrats.
Tuesday's elections in the 9th and 22nd Senate districts are being held to replace a Republican and Democrat who were elected to Congress.
If Democrats win both, they would effectively gain Senate control because of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's status as a tiebreaker.
In the more closely watched race, a Republican, Democrat and conservative independent are competing for the Republican-leaning 22nd District.
Democrats are expected to easily win the heavily blue 9th District, in which Republicans didn't field a candidate.
A Virginia Beach House seat is also up for grabs, though the outcome won't affect Republicans' solid majority in that chamber.
