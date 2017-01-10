Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes Pause

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:25 Atascadero High School's time capsule reveals town's beginnings

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'