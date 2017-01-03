House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office

0:37 A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:07 Timelapse video: Watch Cal Poly students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float