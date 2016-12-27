Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement Pause

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

0:33 Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

0:27 Hail falls in San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video