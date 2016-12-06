Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania sets hearing

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? Pause

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made