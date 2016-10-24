Alaska GOP chair files election complaint against Miller

The chairman of the Alaska Republican Party has filed an election complaint against Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller, claiming Miller effectively converted his conservative website into a campaign site without proper disclaimers.
An "Alaska News" section of the Restoring Liberty website includes an article by Miller and a campaign press release taking swipes at Miller's GOP rival, incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
In a Federal Election Commission complaint, state GOP chairman Tuckerman Babcock says Miller is improperly accepting corporate contributions from the site.
Miller spokesman Randy DeSoto calls the complaint a desperation move. Late Monday evening, the Miller campaign issued a statement questioning what it says was the transfer of about $150,000 from Murkowski's campaign fund to the Alaska Republican Party.
Babcock also says Miller's campaign reported a $4,500 in-kind donation from the state GOP that, as far as he knows, is "completely absurd."
Miller changed his party affiliation from Republican to Libertarian last month to challenge Murkowski.
Comments