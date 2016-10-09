The Latest: Giuliani says Trump may go after Bill Clinton

The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
9:15 a.m.
Donald Trump's campaign says the Republican presidential nominee may describe Bill Clinton's sexual history in criminal terms at Sunday's debate.
Former mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump wouldn't hesitate to talk about "the women that Bill Clinton raped, sexually abused and attacked."
Trump on Saturday retweeted a pair of postings by Juanita Broaddrick, whose accusations that Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 were never tested in criminal court. Bill Clinton has long denied the accusations.
Giuliani said Trump will cast Hillary Clinton's "as the attacker" of women when she claims to be their champion.
The strategy comes as Trump reels from the release of his recorded description of his sexual aggression toward women. Giuliani says "both sides have sinned. So how about we put that behind us?"
He spoke Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."
2:15 a.m.
Damaged but defiant, Donald Trump is limping toward the critical presidential debate against Hillary Clinton absent the backing of a growing group of Republican leaders.
Trump insists he will "never" abandon his White House bid despite calls for him to step aside after his vulgar descriptions of sexual advances on women were revealed.
Trump's task in Sunday's faceoff is enormous, and perhaps insurmountable. Even before the recording of his remarks were made public, the businessman was lagging behind Clinton after an undisciplined first debate and struggling to overcome deep skepticism among women about his temperament and qualifications to be commander in chief.
Trump has hinted he may turn the debate into a referendum on Clinton's marriage, namely her husband's extramarital affairs and her treatment of the women who were involved.
