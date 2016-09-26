Congress now has a bitcoin caucus

3:49 Central Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom Pause

1:25 ONX Wines' Templeton "farm-to-glass" vineyard tour

1:11 Cal Poly football upsets Montana Grizzlies

0:48 Still Frothy Surf Festival hits Pismo Beach

0:47 Paso Robles quarterback Steven Schouten shows command in win over Clovis North

1:00 Highlights of Paso Robles football win over Clovis North

1:00 This woman has 94 years of Arroyo Grande memories

1:14 Empty bowls help homeless at Arroyo Grande fundraiser

0:46 Pit bull mix Tully is looking for a good home

10:22 35th Assembly District candidates debate immigration, gun control, water at forum