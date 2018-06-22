Representatives for Lynn Compton, Jimmy Paulding watch as ballots are counted

Elections

Final official election results: Lynn Compton seals victory

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

June 22, 2018 12:32 PM

Lynn Compton has defeated Jimmy Paulding and will keep her seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, final official election results posted late Friday morning show.

Compton's victory will preserve a conservative majority on the county board.

The incumbent supervisor won the razor-thin race by collecting 60 more votes than Paulding out of 18,324 counted — a victory of 50.16 percent to 49.84, according to a report posted at 11:43 a.m. by the county Clerk-Recorder's Office.

The District 4 seat represents South County, encompassing Arroyo Grande, Oceano, Nipomo and parts of Edna Valley.

The final report showed 87,470 votes were counted countywide of 166,592 registered voters — a 52.5 percent voter turnout.

San Luis Obispo County, California, District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton speaks during a fundraiser in Arroyo Grande in 2018. Compton is running against challenger Jimmy Paulding.

