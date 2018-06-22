Final official election results: Lynn Compton seals victory

Lynn Compton has defeated Jimmy Paulding and will keep her seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, final official election results posted late Friday morning show.

Compton's victory will preserve a conservative majority on the county board.

The incumbent supervisor won the razor-thin race by collecting 60 more votes than Paulding out of 18,324 counted — a victory of 50.16 percent to 49.84, according to a report posted at 11:43 a.m. by the county Clerk-Recorder's Office.

The District 4 seat represents South County, encompassing Arroyo Grande, Oceano, Nipomo and parts of Edna Valley.

The final report showed 87,470 votes were counted countywide of 166,592 registered voters — a 52.5 percent voter turnout.