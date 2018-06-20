Lynn Compton now leads by 55 votes. Will she claim victory?

Lynn Compton appears to have successfully defended her seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors pulling 55 votes more than challenger Jimmy Paulding in the latest vote count reported Wednesday, with only a handful of ballots remaining.

The latest tally reported by the county clerk-recorder shows Compton with 9,183 votes (50.15 percent) and Paulding with 9,128 votes (49.85 percent).

Compton said Friday when she led by 62 votes that she was not ready to declare victory, because "you never know what's going to happen."

Last week, she filed a lawsuit against Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong over the handling of dozens ballots with mismatched signatures. Gong said he would allow voters the opportunity to fix the problem through the vote canvass this month, but Compton's attorneys argued he didn't have the authority to do that.

The judge in the case said he would issue a ruling Wednesday evening, though the few number of votes impacted would not sway the contest.