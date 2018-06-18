Judge orders SLO County election official to stop processing certain ballots, for now

A judge on Monday morning issued a temporary restraining order against San Luis Obispo County elections official Tommy Gong, barring him from processing certain ballots until Tuesday evening.
That's so the judge can review a lawsuit brought by incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton, who's defending her District 4 seat against Jimmy Paulding in a hotly contested race.
A lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on June 15 by Compton's attorneys, Stewart Jenkins and Charles Bell of Bell, McAndrews & Hiltachk, LLP, alleges Gong is violating election code and seeks to stop Gong from processing vote-by-mail ballots with mismatched signatures after 5 p.m. June 13, which the attorneys argue was the deadline.
Gong has said that deadline — eight days after election day — only applies to envelopes with no signature, not to those with signatures that don't match the voter signature on file. He plans to continue to allow voters to correct mismatched signatures and have their votes counted through the vote canvass that could last through Friday.
The San Luis Obispo County Counsel Office defended Gong's actions Monday, arguing that granting Compton's request would disenfranchise the voter.
Deputy County Counsel Ann Duggan argued in a Monday filing that the eight-day deadline only applies when a voter failed to sign the ballot envelope, and that vote-by-mail provisions must be "liberally construed in favor of the vote by mail voter."
Gong told The Tribune that 35 District 4 ballots with mismatched signatures remained after 5 p.m. June 13. Since then, two voters submitted attempted corrections; one was accepted and the vote was processed before the restraining order was issued, according to County Counsel Rita Neal.
Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera will continue to hear the case 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As of June 15, Compton had a 62-vote lead over Paulding in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor. It's unlikely Paulding could make up the gap with the few ballots left to count. Compton has not yet declared victory.
The next ballot return report is expected Wednesday with a final report expected on Friday.
