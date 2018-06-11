Election update: Lynn Compton pushes her lead over Jimmy Paulding back up to 81 votes

Lynn Compton widened her lead over Jimmy Paulding in the latest release of ballot totals in the San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor race.
Compton is now in front by 81 votes out of 17,515 counted, according a new tally released by the county clerk on Monday afternoon. She now has 50.23 percent of the vote to Paulding's 49.77 percent.
The incumbent supervisor led by 83 votes at the end of election night before Paulding closed the gap to 31 on Friday.
It's not over yet, but Paulding's margin for a comeback is dwindling. The county still has remaining ballots to count, including 424 of provisional ballots, and about 190 ballots turned in under conditional voter registrations, as well as 15 damaged ballots that couldn't be processed on election night.
The next count update will be released Friday, according to Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong.
Until then, workers in the election office will be processing the ballots, by checking to see if the voter was eligible to vote and haven't voted elsewhere, among other tasks.
The race is critical because it will determine whether the Board of Supervisors maintains its 3-2 conservative majority or shifts to a more liberal-leaning board.
Comments