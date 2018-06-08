We likely won't know results in the Compton-Paulding race today — 26,400 ballots remain

The next round of SLO County election results are expected to be released Friday evening, but it probably won't include enough outstanding ballots to name a clear winner in the District 4 supervisor race between Lynn Compton and Jimmy Paulding.
Residents are anxiously awaiting the results of the race that will determine the future policy direction of the county Board of Supervisors, which at last count early Wednesday morning had Compton, the conservative incumbent, leading by 83 votes.
There were 26,400 county ballots still to count as of 11:52 a.m. Friday, a few thousand of which are from South County residents that will count toward either of the District 4 candidates.
"I don't think we're going to get all the ballots counted. Whatever we have left, we'll do on Monday and have an updated count," Gong said.
Vote-by-mail ballots take longer to process because workers have to check each signature and a record number of voters requested ballots be sent to their homes in this election.
