Nearly 500 SLO County residents voted for this neo-Nazi candidate

Nearly 500 San Luis Obispo County residents cast their votes in the California U.S. Senate primary race for a candidate who believes that the Holocaust was a hoax and that Adolph Hitler may have been "the second coming of Jesus Christ."

Republican candidate Patrick Little came to national prominence after he placed second, behind Democratic incumbent Dianne Feinstein, in an April poll. The California Republican Party later evicted Little from the party convention; party officials did not release an endorsement in the U.S. Senate race.

In San Luis Obispo County, Little had received 499 votes as of Tuesday night, less than 1 percent of the total vote. Feinstein received the most votes in the county, with 39.9 percent, while Republican James P. Bradley came in second with 11.2 percent.

Little, who placed 12th in the statewide race, refused to concede the election — blaming "the Jewish supremacists and the Zionists" and saying he actually came in "first or second in the primary," according to YouTube footage obtained by progressive advocacy group Right Wing Watch.

