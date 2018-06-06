SLO County Clerk-Recorder shows what it's like to count thousands of ballots
San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong talks about the process of counting ballots on June 6, 2018, the day after the California Primary. Thousands of ballots remain after Election Day in SLO County.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses the race for SLO County sheriff and the issues with mental health support in the area. Parkinson held a commanding lead over challenger Greg Clayton after the election night returns.
Incumbent candidate Lynn Compton reacts to the first results coming in on election night of the June 2018 primary. She is running against challenger Jimmy Paulding for the District 4 SLO County supervisor.
Carty Holland, the father of SLO County inmate Andrew Holland, who died in custody, reacts to initial results of the 2018 sheriff election. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson had a large early lead over Greg Clayton on June 5.
District 4 candidate Jimmy Paulding announces the first results of the SLO County primary election in June 2018. He is running against incumbent Lynn Compton for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors.
SLO County supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding reacts to the first results coming in on election night of the June 2018 primary. He is running against incumbent Lynn Compton for the District 4 SLO County supervisor.
Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her go
More than 200 protesters carried placards and chanted in the streets of San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, to voice their unhappiness with the election of Donald Trump. Alisa Piette was among those who said that many fear their views will