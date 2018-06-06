SLO County Clerk-Recorder shows what it's like to count thousands of ballots

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong talks about the process of counting ballots on June 6, 2018, the day after the California Primary. Thousands of ballots remain after Election Day in SLO County.
Monica Vaughan
